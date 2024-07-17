In short Simplifying... In short The body of a former Sikkim minister, identified by his watch and clothing, was found in a West Bengal canal following his disappearance on July 7.

Known for his significant contributions to Sikkim's politics, he held positions such as deputy speaker and forest minister, and founded the Rising Sun Party.

The investigation into his mysterious disappearance and death continues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Former Sikkim minister's body found in canal

Former Sikkim minister's body found floating in West Bengal canal

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Jul 17, 202412:16 pm

What's the story The body of RC Poudyal, a former minister from Sikkim, was discovered in a canal near Siliguri, West Bengal, on Wednesday. The 80-year-old politician had been missing for nine days prior to the discovery. His body was found floating in the Teesta Canal at Fulbari on Tuesday, according to police reports. "Prima facie, it is suspected that the body might have been brought down by the Teesta river from upstream," a police officer stated.

Investigation

Investigation to continue

The identification of the body was confirmed through the watch and clothes Poudyal was wearing at the time of his disappearance. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed following Poudyal's disappearance on July 7 from his hometown of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district. The police confirmed that the investigation into his death will continue as many questions surrounding Poudyal's disappearance and subsequent death remain unanswered.

Legacy

Poudyal's significant contributions to Sikkim's politics

Poudyal held significant positions in Sikkim's political landscape during his career. He was deputy speaker of Sikkim's first assembly before becoming the state's forest minister. Poudyal also founded the Rising Sun Party and was known for his deep understanding of Sikkim's cultural and social dynamics. Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed his sorrow over the death, recognizing Poudyal as a statesman and distinguished senior political leader who had served the Sikkim Government in various capacities, including as a minister.