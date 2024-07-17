Former Sikkim minister's body found floating in West Bengal canal
The body of RC Poudyal, a former minister from Sikkim, was discovered in a canal near Siliguri, West Bengal, on Wednesday. The 80-year-old politician had been missing for nine days prior to the discovery. His body was found floating in the Teesta Canal at Fulbari on Tuesday, according to police reports. "Prima facie, it is suspected that the body might have been brought down by the Teesta river from upstream," a police officer stated.
Investigation to continue
The identification of the body was confirmed through the watch and clothes Poudyal was wearing at the time of his disappearance. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed following Poudyal's disappearance on July 7 from his hometown of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district. The police confirmed that the investigation into his death will continue as many questions surrounding Poudyal's disappearance and subsequent death remain unanswered.
Poudyal's significant contributions to Sikkim's politics
Poudyal held significant positions in Sikkim's political landscape during his career. He was deputy speaker of Sikkim's first assembly before becoming the state's forest minister. Poudyal also founded the Rising Sun Party and was known for his deep understanding of Sikkim's cultural and social dynamics. Chief Minister PS Tamang expressed his sorrow over the death, recognizing Poudyal as a statesman and distinguished senior political leader who had served the Sikkim Government in various capacities, including as a minister.