Air India welcomes first Airbus A320neo in new livery

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:13 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Air India has hit a significant milestone in its transformation journey, with the arrival of its first Airbus A320neo, featuring a new livery. The aircraft, registered as VT-RTN, completed its journey from the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France, and landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today. This strategic addition to Air India's fleet signifies a move toward modernization and an enhanced passenger experience.

The Airbus A320neo will flaunt a three-class configuration, a first for Air India's narrowbody aircraft. The configuration includes eight Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats with additional legroom, and 132 Economy Class seats. This marks the first time that Air India has introduced Premium Economy cabins on its narrowbody planes.

A320neo to boost Air India's domestic network capacity

The A320neo is set to begin operations in August 2024, serving domestic short-haul routes. This move will bolster Air India's domestic network capacity. Currently, three A320neo aircraft with the previous Air India livery are already operational within the domestic sector, contributing to the airline's service efficiency.

Air India has plans to further improve the passenger experience by introducing new, upgraded, and refurbished planes in both the narrowbody and widebody fleet from early next year. This initiative underscores the airline's commitment to improving comfort, efficiency, and service quality for its customers. The move is part of Air India's ongoing transformation journey toward modernization.