IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh takes over as Defence Secretary
Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, has officially taken over as Defence Secretary. He replaces Shri Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, who retired on October 31. Before this appointment, Singh was serving as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) since August 20.
Singh pays tribute to fallen soldiers on 1st day
On his first day in office, Singh paid tribute to the nation's fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He thanked them for their sacrifices, saying, "The nation will remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice in service of the motherland." He added that their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice is a source of strength and inspiration for India's safety and prosperity.
Singh's previous roles in government
Before his new appointment, Singh was the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade from April 2023 to August 2024. He has also held several key positions in the government, including Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Director of Works and Urban Transport. At the state level, he was Secretary of Urban Development and Finance Secretary in Kerala.