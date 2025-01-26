What's the story

Hollywood actor Josh O'Connor recently set the record straight on the rumors of him being the next James Bond.

Speaking to Deadline, he said, "I have no thoughts, really."

"I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn't it be funny if I played Bond? Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors... and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don't know about it."