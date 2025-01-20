What's the story

The animated sequel Moana 2 has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming one of 2024's highest-grossing films.

Released in November 2024, the film follows Moana (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) as she sets sail into Oceania's treacherous seas after an unexpected call from her ancestors.

The voice cast also features Dwayne Johnson, Hualalai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo.