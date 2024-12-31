Summarize Simplifying... In short ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the popular AI chatbot Doubao, is cleverly sidestepping US export restrictions on AI chips by storing them in data centers outside China, like Southeast Asia.

This move is part of their ambitious plan to acquire billions worth of NVIDIA chips to boost their AI capabilities, despite the specifics of their usage remaining a mystery. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ByteDance is planning to buy advanced AI chips

$7B NVIDIA chip purchase: How ByteDance is circumventing US restrictions

By Mudit Dube 10:55 am Dec 31, 202410:55 am

What's the story China's ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is reportedly planning to buy NVIDIA chips worth $7 billion in 2025. This could make ByteDance one of the top global owners of these advanced chips, as reported by The Information. The plan comes despite US restrictions to prevent Chinese firms from acquiring such American AI chips.

Trade barriers

US restrictions on AI chip exports

In 2022, the US imposed export restrictions on certain types of AI chips to select countries, including China where ByteDance is based. These restrictions have been tightened several times since their initial implementation. The move is part of broader US efforts to regulate the global technology trade and maintain its technological edge.

Loophole exploitation

ByteDance's strategy to navigate US restrictions

Reportedly, ByteDance is getting around these restrictions by exploiting a loophole. Rather than directly importing the chips into China, the company plans to store them in data centers located in other regions like Southeast Asia. This way, it doesn't technically violate US restrictions, enabling ByteDance to continue with its ambitious chip acquisition plan.

AI expansion

ByteDance's AI chatbot and future plans

ByteDance runs Doubao, an AI chatbot that has become immensely popular in China with more than 51 million active users. The company's plan to buy a huge number of NVIDIA chips could further drive growth and development in its AI efforts. However, the details of how these chips will be used remain unknown.