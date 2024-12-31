Summarize Simplifying... In short Vivo is developing a mixed reality (MR) headset, set to debut in 2025, with features surpassing its Vision Pro model.

The company is ramping up its efforts with a 500-member team and plans to test high-fidelity prototypes in several Chinese cities.

However, the actual sale date is yet to be determined, hinging on the readiness of supporting content ecosystems.

Vivo's mixed reality headset coming in 2025: What to expect

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am Dec 31, 202410:09 am

What's the story Chinese tech giant Vivo has announced its plans to enter the mixed reality (MR) market with a new headset next year. The company aims to rival Apple's Vision Pro headset, despite the latter's underwhelming sales performance. Vivo's MR device is expected to be unveiled as a prototype around September or October next year, according to GSMArena.

Advanced features

Vivo's MR headset to surpass Vision Pro's capabilities

Vivo's upcoming MR headset is expected to come with features that are better than those of the Vision Pro. By the time it comes out, Apple's device will have been in the market for more than a year and a half. Nevertheless, Vivo is confident about its product and has increased its dedicated team for the MR headset to 500 members.

Prototype testing

Vivo's MR headset to undergo high-fidelity prototype experiences

The Vivo MR device will be going through "high-fidelity prototype experiences" in several Chinese cities by late 2025. However, the actual sale date still remains unclear and will depend on the readiness of supporting content ecosystems, a company executive said. This suggests Vivo is taking a strategic approach to ensure its product meets market expectations before launch.