Foldable smartphone display procurement fell by 38% between July and September this year

Can Apple's foldable iPhone, expected in 2026, revive declining market?

By Mudit Dube 04:45 pm Dec 04, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The global foldable smartphone market is slowing down, with just 5% growth expected in 2024 and a predicted 4% decline in 2025, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported. According to the report, foldable smartphone display procurement fell by a massive 38% year-on-year between July and September this year. The downward trend is likely to continue for at least four out of the next five quarters but Apple's expected entry may spur demand and innovation in the coming years.

Market revival

Apple's entry could stimulate foldable smartphone market

Despite the ongoing market slump, DSCC believes Apple's foray into the foldable smartphone segment could reignite consumer interest. The report adds, "Apple is expected to enter the foldable market in 2H'26 and given their dominant position in flagship smartphones (that) could generate significant growth for the foldable smartphone market." Earlier this year, The Information reported that Apple is actively developing prototypes for at least two clamshell iPhones.

Product details

Apple's foldable iPhone: A potential game-changer

Ross Young, a display supply chain analyst, indicated that Apple's foldable could be launched in 2026 or 2027. He also suggested that Apple is likely to go for a book-style folding device, just like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Google Pixel Fold. A prior 9to5Mac report had also shown that Apple is eyeing two possible screen sizes for its foldable iPhone — 7.9-inch and 8.3-inch.

Market forecast

Foldable iPhone's impact on market growth

If launched in 2026, DSCC predicts the foldable market could see a record 30% growth, with a steady 20% growth forecasted for 2027 and 2028. This prediction comes from Apple's strong market presence and its potential to drive new demand in the foldable smartphone sector. However, current market leaders such as Samsung and Huawei are struggling with their foldable models due to high costs, low demand, and technical issues.

Tech specs

Apple's foldable iPhone: A blend of innovation and tradition

Industry reports indicate that the next-gen foldable iPhone will be sleek device, boasting a flexible OLED display capable of handling hundreds of thousands of folds without much wear. The device is likely to integrate elements from current iPhones with futuristic folding capabilities. It is also expected to deliver strong hardware specs like a powerful chip, high-quality cameras, and a modern design maintaining Apple's premium look.