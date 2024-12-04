Summarize Simplifying... In short ISRO and ESA's Proba-3 mission, a major international space collaboration, has been delayed due to an anomaly.

The mission, using the PSLV-C59 rocket, will launch two satellites into a unique elliptical orbit to study the Sun's corona.

This €200 million project highlights India's growing role in global space exploration and will enhance our understanding of solar phenomena.

The launch will now take place tomorrow at 4:12pm IST

ISRO delays Proba-3 launch to tomorrow because of anomaly

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:24 pm Dec 04, 202404:24 pm

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed the launch of its PSLV-C59 rocket, which was scheduled for today. The delay comes after an anomaly was detected in European Space Agency 's (ESA) Proba-3 spacecraft, which the rocket is supposed to carry. The launch will now take place tomorrow at 4:12pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Joint mission

Proba-3 mission: A collaborative venture with ESA

The Proba-3 mission marks a major collaboration between ISRO and the ESA. The mission will demonstrate advanced formation-flying technology with the help of two satellites - the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC). Together, they will form a solar coronagraph, allowing scientists to study the Sun's faint corona without the interference of its bright disk.

Rocket specifics

PSLV-C59 rocket's role and mission details

The reliable and versatile PSLV-C59 rocket makes an ideal choice for the Proba-3 mission. The PSLV-XL variant will be used owing to its higher payload capacity from additional strap-on boosters. The Proba-3 satellites will be placed into a highly elliptical orbit, going as high as 60,530km while coming down to as low as 600km. This unique setup will enable extended solar observations with continuous monitoring for up to six hours.

Global impact

Proba-3 mission: A milestone in international space collaboration

The Proba-3 mission marks a milestone in international space collaboration and showcases ISRO's engineering capabilities. It also emphasizes India's increasing role in global space exploration efforts. Developed at an estimated cost of €200 million, Proba-3 will deepen our understanding of solar phenomena and develop technologies for future multi-satellite missions. The Occulter and Coronagraph satellites, weighing a combined 550kg, will work in tandem to capture detailed images of the corona.