By Dwaipayan Roy 03:30 pm Dec 04, 202403:30 pm

What's the story Apple has recently filed a patent, hinting at the integration of multiple Action buttons in its future devices. The innovative feature was first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max last year, before making its way across the iPhone 16 series. Now, the tech giant is looking to expand the functionality to a wider range of devices, including iPads and Macs.

If this patent comes to life, it would mark a major evolution for Apple devices. Future iPhones could have volume rockers that double as programmable buttons, with haptic feedback for a tactile experience. This would let users repurpose volume controls for certain tasks, adding versatility to daily interactions. The patent also hints these configurable buttons might come to iPads, Macs, and other Apple gadgets.

The Action button on the latest iPhones lets you quickly access certain functions with a single press. It can be customized to perform a range of tasks such as launching apps, recording voice memos, switching focus modes, or enabling accessibility features. The facility basically transforms a simple button into a multi-functional tool, making Apple devices even more user-friendly.

While patents often highlight exciting possibilities, they don't always reflect immediate product changes. It's not clear if Apple is just projecting its ideas or actively working to expand the Action button concept across its lineup. However, considering the firm's trend of adding more controls - like the recent Camera Control button - it won't be surprising if future iPhones sport multiple customizable buttons.