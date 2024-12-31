Summarize Simplifying... In short Five years after the World Health Organization's (WHO) China office first reported "viral pneumonia" cases, the WHO is urging China to share data on COVID-19's origins.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasizes the need for global readiness for future pandemics, with member states currently negotiating a treaty to ensure swift sharing of information and resources.

However, the practical implementation of this treaty, set to be finalized by May 2025, is proving challenging due to disparities between wealthy and poorer nations.

WHO says understanding the virus' origins is a moral imperative

WHO urges China to share COVID-19 origin data—5 years on

By Snehil Singh 01:16 pm Dec 31, 202401:16 pm

What's the story The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged China to share data and provide access to information that could help unravel the origins of COVID-19. The global health body emphasized that understanding the virus' origins is both a "moral and scientific imperative." It stressed the importance of transparency, sharing, and cooperation among nations in preventing future pandemics.

Pandemic toll

WHO acknowledges global impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The appeal comes exactly five years after the WHO's country office in China flagged a media statement from Wuhan health authorities regarding "viral pneumonia" cases. Since then, the pandemic has taken over seven million lives across the globe and caused massive economic disruption. The WHO noted the deep changes and losses felt around the world due to COVID-19, calling for recognition for those suffering from the virus and Long Covid.

Future readiness

WHO Director-General addresses pandemic preparedness

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently spoke about global preparedness for future pandemics. He said that while some vulnerabilities remain, we have learned a lot since the start of COVID-19. In December 2021, countries started drafting an accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, owing to the impact of COVID-19.

Treaty talks

WHO member states negotiate pandemic prevention treaty

The WHO's 194 member states are negotiating this treaty but are struggling with its practical implementation. A key sticking point is the requirement to quickly share emerging pathogens and the benefits derived from them, like vaccines. This negotiation process underscores a rift between Western nations with large pharmaceutical industries and poorer countries worried about being left behind in future pandemics. The deadline for these negotiations is May 2025.