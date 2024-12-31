WHO urges China to share COVID-19 origin data—5 years on
The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged China to share data and provide access to information that could help unravel the origins of COVID-19. The global health body emphasized that understanding the virus' origins is both a "moral and scientific imperative." It stressed the importance of transparency, sharing, and cooperation among nations in preventing future pandemics.
WHO acknowledges global impact of COVID-19 pandemic
The appeal comes exactly five years after the WHO's country office in China flagged a media statement from Wuhan health authorities regarding "viral pneumonia" cases. Since then, the pandemic has taken over seven million lives across the globe and caused massive economic disruption. The WHO noted the deep changes and losses felt around the world due to COVID-19, calling for recognition for those suffering from the virus and Long Covid.
WHO Director-General addresses pandemic preparedness
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently spoke about global preparedness for future pandemics. He said that while some vulnerabilities remain, we have learned a lot since the start of COVID-19. In December 2021, countries started drafting an accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, owing to the impact of COVID-19.
WHO member states negotiate pandemic prevention treaty
The WHO's 194 member states are negotiating this treaty but are struggling with its practical implementation. A key sticking point is the requirement to quickly share emerging pathogens and the benefits derived from them, like vaccines. This negotiation process underscores a rift between Western nations with large pharmaceutical industries and poorer countries worried about being left behind in future pandemics. The deadline for these negotiations is May 2025.