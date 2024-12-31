Summarize Simplifying... In short A potential runway collision in Los Angeles was averted when air traffic controllers urgently instructed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to halt its movement on the runway.

Unaware of the unfolding situation, Gonzaga University, whose team members were onboard, expressed gratitude for the safe resolution.

Delta Airlines, involved in the incident, is cooperating with aviation officials in the ongoing investigation.

'Stop, stop, stop': Runway collision averted in Los Angeles

By Snehil Singh 11:50 am Dec 31, 202411:50 am

What's the story A potential runway collision at Los Angeles International Airport was narrowly avoided on Friday, the video of which has gone viral in subsequent days. The incident involved a private jet carrying Gonzaga University's men's basketball team and a Delta Airlines aircraft preparing for takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into the event.

FAA investigates near-collision at Los Angeles airport

The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the Embraer E135 jet, Key Lime Air Flight 563, to hold short of the runway as another aircraft was taking off. However, despite the instruction, the jet started crossing the hold bars. This led to an urgent intervention from a controller who ordered "stop, stop, stop." The jet was able to stop before crossing the runway edge line.

Gonzaga University expresses gratitude for safe resolution

Gonzaga University confirmed their team members were oblivious to the situation as it unfolded. The university thanked for the safe resolution of the incident. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines said their flight 471 operated normally and they were cooperating with aviation officials in their investigation. Key Lime Air, which was carrying the team, hasn't commented on how the incident happened.

