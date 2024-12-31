Summarize Simplifying... In short A plane crash in South Korea has sparked an investigation into the role of a concrete wall near the runway.

Experts argue that such barriers should be designed to break easily to minimize impact, a guideline suggested but not enforced by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Amid national mourning and political unrest, the investigation continues, with the airport remaining closed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

179 people died in the crash

Why a wall has sparked questions in South Korea crash

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:43 am Dec 31, 202411:43 am

What's the story South Korea is mourning the loss of 179 lives in its worst aviation disaster in decades. The Jeju Air flight 7C2216, coming from Bangkok, crashed at Muan International Airport after its landing gear failed to deploy. The malfunction caused the plane to skid off the runway and collide with a concrete wall, triggering a massive fire. Only two flight attendants survived the crash.

Wall controversy

Concrete wall's proximity to runway raises safety concerns

The pilot had sent a distress signal citing "bird strike" before attempting an emergency landing. Now, investigators are looking into the role of a concrete wall near the runway in the crash. Aviation expert David Learmount was concerned about the wall's proximity to the runway, saying that "the passengers were killed by hitting a solid structure just over the end of the runway where a solid structure should not be."

Barrier design

Runway barriers should be designed to minimize impact

Hassan Shahidi of the Flight Safety Foundation stressed that barriers close to runways "should break easily in the case of a runway overrun so the impact isn't catastrophic." The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) suggests clear zones at runway ends to reduce damage, but doesn't have the authority to enforce the guidelines.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway to determine cause of crash

Investigators are now examining flight data and cockpit voice recorders to ascertain the cause of the crash. The probe involves South Korean authorities with mandatory participation from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Muan International Airport remains shut while other airports in South Korea are operating.

National mourning

South Korea mourns victims amid political unrest

A memorial has been set up near the crash site where mourners, including acting President Choi, pay their respects. The tragedy has heightened scrutiny on airport safety measures amid ongoing political unrest following recent impeachments of South Korea's President and Prime Minister.