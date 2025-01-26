'Big notch up': Sundeep Kishan teases 'The Family Man' S03
What's the story
Actor Sundeep Kishan, who played Major Vikram in the first season of The Family Man, will return in the show's third season, reported Mid-Day.
Despite being away from the series for six years, Kishan said he felt no disconnect when he returned.
He credited his smooth transition to his long association with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK since 2010.
Co-star camaraderie
Kishan's experience with co-star Bajpayee on 'The Family Man' set
Kishan also spoke about working with co-star Manoj Bajpayee on the Prime Video series. He called Bajpayee "one of the most fun and down-to-earth people you can meet."
"Working with someone as intelligent as him is a constant learning experience, [as one] tries to understand how he deciphers each scene. We have a great personal bond."
Season expectations
Kishan's confidence in 'The Family Man' Season 3
Kishan, meanwhile, is confident that the upcoming third season of The Family Man will "be much higher in terms of humor and action."
"For all The Family Man fans, this one will be a big notch up."
Apart from his return on The Family Man, Kishan also has a Telugu film, Mzaka, and a Netflix show in the pipeline.