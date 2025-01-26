'Can't even imagine': Mamta Kulkarni on returning to Bollywood
What's the story
Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, who was recently made Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh, has ruled out any chance of returning to films.
Speaking to India Today, she compared her new spiritual position to winning an "Olympic medal."
She said, "I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now."
Spiritual path
Kulkarni's spiritual journey and new role
Kulkarni called her new role a major achievement after 23 years of spiritual practice.
She said, "People of Kinnara Akhada represent the Ardhnareshwar avatar of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati."
"Becoming a Mahamandaleshwar of such Akhada is like an Olympic medal after 23 years of my spiritual practice. It's only with the blessings of the Goddess Adishakti that I have been bestowed with this honor."
Career retrospective
Kulkarni's reflections on her Bollywood career
Reflecting on her Bollywood days, Kulkarni admitted that entertainment is essential in life.
She said, "You need everything in life, including entertainment. You should acknowledge your needs."
"But spirituality is something that you can only achieve through luck. Siddhartha (Prince Siddhārtha Gautama who later became Lord Buddha) saw everything in his life and then decided to change."
Spiritual journey
Kulkarni's spiritual test and anointment
Kulkarni also shared her experience of passing a test set by four teachers who asked her challenging questions about life and spirituality.
She said her answers demonstrated her dedication to them.
The former actor revealed they had been urging her to become the Mahamandleshwar for two days before she finally agreed on Friday.
Career
Kulkarni's Bollywood career
Earlier in her career, she rose to fame in the 1990s with hit films like Karan Arjun and Baazi, working with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.
She has also been a part of movies like Saif Ali Khan's Aashiq Awara, Akshay Kumar's Sabse Bada Khiladi, and Govinda's Naseeb.