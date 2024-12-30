Summarize Simplifying... In short Dr. Kumar, a seasoned politician from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, has an unbroken winning streak in elections since 1996.

Known for his humility and accessibility, he often walks to his office, interacting with locals along the way.

His political journey has seen him serve as a Union Cabinet Minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2017, a position he retained after his 2024 re-election.

The minister's move has surprised many visitors

'Touch feet, forget work': Minister's rule at his MP office

What's the story Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar has introduced a bizarre rule at his office in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh. He has put up posters strictly prohibiting visitors from touching his feet as a mark of respect. The posters read, "Touching feet is strictly prohibited," and further caution that "No work will be entertained for those who touch feet." This has left many visitors surprised and intrigued, given the departure from usual political customs where such gestures are often encouraged.

Political profile

Dr. Kumar's political journey and unique approach

Representing the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Kumar has never tasted defeat in any election since his first win in 1996 from the Sagar constituency. His political career also includes serving as a Union Cabinet Minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2017. After Tikamgarh was reserved in 2009, he maintained his winning streak there in the elections of 2009, 2014, 2019, and now 2024.

Public image

Dr. Kumar's humility and accessibility

Dr. Kumar is often seen walking from his residence to the Collectorate office in Tikamgarh during visits. He interacts with locals on the way, further enhancing his public image. His journey in the Union Cabinet started as a Minister of State in 2017 and he was promoted to Cabinet Minister after his 2019 electoral victory. After his 2024 re-election, Prime Minister Modi retained him in the Union Cabinet.