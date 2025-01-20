Rajnath Singh visits Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip at Sangam
What's the story
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.
He was received at Bamrauli Airport by Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and later joined by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.
The minister took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.
Amid the chanting of "mantras", he performed "puja" and offered prayers to Lord Surya.
Event management
Singh praises Adityanath's management of Maha Kumbh
Singh also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the efficient conduct of the Maha Kumbh.
He said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deserves all the praise for the way he efficiently conducted the world's largest public gathering."
The defence minister emphasized the festival's importance in Indian culture and "Sanatan Dharma," and said a visit to Maha Kumbh is a must for anyone wanting to know India and its cultural spirit.
Security review
Singh reviews security, visits religious sites at Maha Kumbh
Apart from his spiritual p, Singh also took stock of security arrangements at the event. This comes amid fears of possible terrorist threats.
He toured multiple religious places such as Chhatra Akshayvat in Akshayvat Corridor, Patalpuri Temple, Saraswati Koop, and Bade Hanuman Ji Temple.
At the places, he interacted with seers and asked about arrangements for the ongoing festival.
Pilgrim turnout
Over 30L pilgrims visit Maha Kumbh, spiritual leader attends
As per official data of the Uttar Pradesh government, over 30.83 lakh pilgrims had visited the Maha Kumbh Mela by 2:00pm on Saturday.
The event has also witnessed over 7.3 crore devotees take a bath in Sangam till Friday.
Famous spiritual leader Morari Bapu was among those who reached Prayagraj to attend this grand festival.