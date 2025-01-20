What's the story

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

He was received at Bamrauli Airport by Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and later joined by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The minister took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Amid the chanting of "mantras", he performed "puja" and offered prayers to Lord Surya.