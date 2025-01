What's the story

According to Oxfam International's latest report, Takers, not Makers, the United Kingdom looted an eye-watering $64.82 trillion from India during its colonial rule between 1765 and 1900.

The report, released at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, adds that this wealth mainly enriched the UK's richest 10%, who received $33.8 trillion or 52% of the total loot.