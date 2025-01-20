What's the story

According to Oxfam International's latest report, Takers, not Makers, the United Kingdom looted an eye-watering $64.82 trillion from India during its colonial rule between 1765 and 1900.

The report, released at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos﻿, adds that this wealth mainly enriched the UK's richest 10%, who received $33.8 trillion or 52% of the total loot.