In a major breakthrough, the police in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district have arrested 57 of the 59 accused in an alleged sexual abuse case of an 18-year-old Dalit girl.

The arrests were made after a thorough investigation which started after the case was registered at Ilavumthitta police station on January 10, 2025.

District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar confirmed all accused except two, who are abroad, were nabbed.