57 of 59 suspects arrested in Kerala sexual abuse case
What's the story
In a major breakthrough, the police in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district have arrested 57 of the 59 accused in an alleged sexual abuse case of an 18-year-old Dalit girl.
The arrests were made after a thorough investigation which started after the case was registered at Ilavumthitta police station on January 10, 2025.
District Police Chief VG Vinod Kumar confirmed all accused except two, who are abroad, were nabbed.
Abuse revealed
Victim's ordeal uncovered by observant teachers
The victim, now 18, claimed to have been sexually abused by 62 people over five years, starting when she was just 13.
The horrific ordeal came to light after her teachers noticed changes in her behavior and informed the District Child Welfare Committee.
During counseling sessions with the committee, the victim revealed the extent of her abuse, following which the police was involved.
Investigation underway
Special Investigation Team probes abuse case
A special investigation team, headed by IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam and supervised by Kumar, is investigating the case.
On the basis of the victim's statement, 30 cases have been registered in four police stations in the district.
Five minors are also among the accused.
The team, Kumar said, aims to wrap up the investigation and file the charge sheet at the earliest.
Abuse details
Details of abuse locations and incidents emerge
Investigations have shown that some accused met the victim at a private bus stand in Pathanamthitta and took her to different places to abuse her.
The police said she was gang-raped at least five times, including in a car and at Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024.
One incident involved a youth who messaged her on Instagram and took her to a rubber plantation in Ranni, where he and three others raped her.