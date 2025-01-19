What's the story

A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident, which happened around 4:00pm was sparked by a cylinder explosion.

Bhaskar Mishra, the officer-in-charge of Akhara Police Station, confirmed that "two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps."

The blaze started near Shastri Bridge in Zone 19 in the tent of Gita Press and quickly spread to 10 nearby tents.