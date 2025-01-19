Maha Kumbh Mela: Fire breaks out after cylinder blast
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident, which happened around 4:00pm was sparked by a cylinder explosion.
Bhaskar Mishra, the officer-in-charge of Akhara Police Station, confirmed that "two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps."
The blaze started near Shastri Bridge in Zone 19 in the tent of Gita Press and quickly spread to 10 nearby tents.
Official response
UP CM Adityanath assesses situation, no casualties reported
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the spot to assess the situation and coordinate with officials and firefighting teams.
Fire brigade teams were immediately rushed and they doused the blaze successfully.
Vaibhav Krishna, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Maha Kumbh Mela, confirmed there were no casualties or injuries in this incident.
"There is no loss of life. Loss of property has been reported, it is being surveyed," Krishna stated.
Safety priority
Firefighting efforts and safety measures at Kumbh Mela
The immediate focus after the incident was on evacuating people and ensuring their safety. Around 15 fire tenders were present at the scene to control the situation.
Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath had conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh area.
The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 had started on "Paush Purnima" on January 13, just six days before this unfortunate incident.