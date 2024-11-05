The halt is to facilitate an annual procession

Why Kerala Airport will halt flights on November 9

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:27 pm Nov 05, 202402:27 pm

What's the story The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will halt flight operations for five hours on November 9. The halt, between 4:00pm to 9:00pm is to facilitate the "Alpassi Arattu" procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The path of this annual procession crosses the airport's runway. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has advised passengers to check updated flight timings with their respective airlines.

Historical practice

Centuries-old tradition continues at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The tradition of the procession crossing the runway is centuries old, even older than the airport's establishment in 1932. Travancore King Sree Chithira Thirunal had once decreed that the airport would open for public for 363 days a year. He reserved two days for Lord Padmanabha, the royal family's deity. This practice continues under Adani Group's management, with TIAL issuing NOTAM twice yearly.

