Instagram will notify you of the security breach

What to do if your Instagram account gets hacked

By Akash Pandey 05:29 pm Dec 22, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms, has also been the most targeted by hackers. Cybercriminals can access user information through phishing or by exploiting weak passwords used on other vulnerable accounts. There are a number of signs that indicate an Instagram account has been hacked. Here's how to identify them and safeguard your account.

Identifying signs of a hacked account

The most obvious sign that your account has been hacked is the failure to log in due to wrong login credentials. Other signs include strange activity like new posts, reels, or stories that you didn't create, and direct messages from unknown accounts. Even followers may complain of receiving weird messages apparently sent by you.

Instagram's role in alerting users about potential hacks

Instagram itself can also warn users of potential security breaches. This is done via login notifications from unrecognized devices or locations, and messages from Instagram Support warning that account credentials have been altered. In such cases, a link to reverse these changes is often provided. If you suspect your account has been hacked, it is crucial to act swiftly before further damage occurs.

Steps to take if your account is hacked

If you can still access your account after a suspected hack, immediately change your password and enable two-factor authentication. For those who can't log in, Instagram offers a couple of recovery options. These include using the "Secure my account" link in an email from Instagram or requesting a login link or security code to be sent to the email address or phone number associated with the account.

Additional recovery measures and future precautions

In case you don't have access to the email or phone number linked to your account, you can get help through Instagram Help. The platform might prompt you to verify your identity by sending a video of yourself. Once you have access to your account, delete any suspicious apps installed by hackers and remove unauthorized devices logged into your account. To avoid future hacks, sign up for login alerts from Instagram and regularly check third-party apps connected to your account.