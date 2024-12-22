Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your YouTube email notifications, simply log in, click your profile picture, select 'Settings', then 'Notifications', and finally, choose your preferences under 'Email notifications'.

If you wish to unsubscribe, find the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email.

The process is very simple

How to opt in or out of YouTube emails

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:54 pm Dec 22, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Popular video sharing platform YouTube allows you to opt in, so that you can get emails about your activity on the platform. General product updates as well as creator updates and announcements can be opted for from the account notification settings. Let us have a look at how to activate these.

Steps

Follow these steps to subscribe

To start getting emails about your activity on the platform, first sign in to YouTube. Next, click on your profile picture and then tap on 'Settings.' On the section on the left side, click on 'Notifications.' Finally, under the 'Email notifications,' banner, select your preferences. You can either select all the options or just the ones you like.

Process

How to unsubscribe?

In order to turn off an email notification, press the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the mail. You can also opt to unsubscribe from certain kinds of email or all the mails from YouTube.