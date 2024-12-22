How to opt in or out of YouTube emails
Popular video sharing platform YouTube allows you to opt in, so that you can get emails about your activity on the platform. General product updates as well as creator updates and announcements can be opted for from the account notification settings. Let us have a look at how to activate these.
Follow these steps to subscribe
To start getting emails about your activity on the platform, first sign in to YouTube. Next, click on your profile picture and then tap on 'Settings.' On the section on the left side, click on 'Notifications.' Finally, under the 'Email notifications,' banner, select your preferences. You can either select all the options or just the ones you like.
How to unsubscribe?
In order to turn off an email notification, press the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the mail. You can also opt to unsubscribe from certain kinds of email or all the mails from YouTube.