Making international UPI payments via PhonePe is now possible in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, and France.

To do this, activate the UPI international feature in the app's payment settings, select your bank account, and confirm with your UPI PIN.

When making a payment, scan the merchant's QR code, enter the amount, tap "Pay," and input your UPI PIN.

To make an international payment, you first need to activate the service

How to make international UPI payments via PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 04:35 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has expanded its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service to several countries. The expansion is being done through NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a subsidiary of NPCI. The initiative, approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeks to promote the use of UPI beyond Indian borders. Digital payment apps like PhonePe now allow you to make international UPI payments. Here's how.

Activation guide

Activating international UPI on PhonePe

UPI is currently operational in Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, and France. To activate the UPI international feature on PhonePe, users need to follow these steps: Open the PhonePe app and tap on your profile picture in the top left corner. Navigate to "Payment Settings" and select "International." Tap "UPI International," and press the "Activate" button next to the bank account you wish to use for international payments. Finally, enter your UPI PIN to confirm activation.

Payment process

How to make an international payment?

To make an international UPI payment, simply scan the PhonePe merchant's QR code. Now, enter the amount (total payable will be shown in both local and Indian currency). Next, tap "Pay," and enter your UPI PIN. Note that in order to make an international payment, prior activation on PhonePe is mandatory.