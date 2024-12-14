Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube offers a handy bedtime reminder feature.

To set it up, tap your profile picture, go to Settings, then General, and toggle 'Remind me when it's bedtime' on or off.

You can also choose to finish your video before the reminder pops up or snooze it for 10 minutes for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Bedtime reminder comes enabled by default for users aged 13-17

How to set a bedtime reminder on YouTube

What's the story YouTube offers a feature, dubbed 'bedtime reminder,' for its mobile app users. The tool lets you set specific times to get reminders to stop watching videos and hit the bed. It comes with customization options, including the choice of whether the reminder interrupts your video or appears after it ends. Let us have a look at how to use it.

User settings

Age-based default settings

The bedtime reminder comes enabled by default for users aged 13-17, but it is disabled by default for those aged 18 and above. All users can change this setting anytime. To set a bedtime reminder, users have to tap their profile picture, head over to Settings, then General, and toggle 'Remind me when it's bedtime' on or off. If enabled, they have to choose a start and end time for the reminder.

Features

Additional features for uninterrupted viewing experience

YouTube's feature also comes with an option to finish watching a video before the reminder appears. You can select 'Wait until I finish video to show reminder' when setting up. Alternatively, you can also snooze the reminder for 10 minutes, allowing you to continue watching without interruption before the reminder reappears. This adds flexibility and ensures you have control over your viewing experience.