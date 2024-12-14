Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp now allows you to tag up to five people in your status updates.

Simply select a photo or video, tap "@" in the caption bar, and choose a contact.

If tagged, you'll receive a private notification and can respond or share the status.

However, these mentions are invisible to other viewers, ensuring your privacy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is available in the stable version of WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you mention contacts in status updates: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 12:40 pm Dec 14, 202412:40 pm

What's the story WhatsApp now allows users to mention contacts in their status updates. The capability, similar to the tagging option in Instagram Stories, comes in handy for birthdays or sharing event photos by letting users tag relevant contacts directly in their status updates. Here's how to mention someone and notify them that you've shared a status for them to view.

Process

Take a look at the process

To mention someone in your status update, start by selecting a photo or video. Next, in the status update window where you edit your content, tap "@" in the "Add a caption..." bar and choose a contact from the list. WhatsApp allows you to mention up to five people in a single status update.

Privacy measures

WhatsApp addresses privacy concerns with this feature

WhatsApp has addressed potential privacy concerns with this new feature. If someone mentions you in their status, you will receive a link and a notification stating that the contact "mentioned you privately in their status." However, other viewers of the status will not see these mentions. The feature is designed to enhance user interaction by enabling direct notifications to tagged individuals. They can then react to the status, reply to it, or share it in their own status update.