Summarize Simplifying... In short Accessing YouTube video transcripts is simple. On desktop, click 'More' under the video description, then 'Show transcript'. You can copy it into a text editor and remove timestamps for readability.

On mobile, the process is similar but you can't remove timestamps or copy the entire transcript.

For better editing, consider using a free extension like YouTube Transcript for Chromium browsers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Transcripts can be viewed or downloaded and are available in multiple languages

How to access transcripts for YouTube videos

By Akash Pandey 12:08 pm Nov 15, 202412:08 pm

What's the story YouTube transcripts are text versions of spoken content in videos. These transcripts help viewers follow along, improve accessibility for those with hearing impairments, and allow easy searching within a video. Transcripts can be viewed or downloaded and are available in multiple languages if supported by the video's creator. Here, we will take you through the steps to view and export transcripts from any YouTube video, helping you discover the hidden feature of YouTube that you might have missed.

Transcript basics

Understanding YouTube's transcript feature

YouTube transcripts are either uploaded by creators or auto-generated from captions. Auto-generated transcripts may not always be accurate as they can misinterpret unclear words or unusual pronunciations. The language tag at the bottom of the transcript indicates whether it is auto-generated or not. If a video lacks a transcript, users will have to create one themselves manually.

Access

Navigating transcripts on desktop browsers

To access a transcript using built-in feature, open any video on YouTube for desktop browser and click 'More' at the end of the video's description window. Then, click the 'Show transcript' button under the Transcript heading. The transcript will open either below or to the right of the video. You can now export the transcript by highlighting it and copying it into your text editor.

Editing

Enhancing transcript readability and using browser extensions

To make a transcript more readable, you can remove timestamps by clicking the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the transcript and selecting 'Toggle timestamps,' available on YouTube for desktop browsers. If a video's transcription is missing or incorrect, you can use a third-party extension like YouTube Transcript for Chromium browsers. This free extension doesn't require account creation and breaks text into larger chunks for easier editing.

Mobile transcripts

Accessing transcripts on YouTube's mobile app

Accessing transcripts on YouTube mobile app is pretty much the same as the desktop website. However, here, you can't remove timestamps or copy the entire transcript, which makes editing a bit difficult. To see a transcript, open the YouTube app and play a video. Then, tap 'More' under the video and select 'Show transcript.' You can change the language by tapping the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the transcript.