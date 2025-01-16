What's the story

The Supreme Court has fixed the final hearing for the appeals in the 2002 Godhra train burning case on February 13.

The bench, comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar, stressed that no more adjournments would be given.

This comes after several requests for adjournment.

Justice Maheshwari expressed displeasure over the case being adjourned five to six times in a year.