What's the story

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers will march toward Delhi from the Shambhu border point on January 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Thursday.

The move is aimed at pressuring the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The "jatha" had previously tried marching toward Delhi thrice on December 6, December 8, and December 14 last year. However, they were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.