101 farmers to resume Delhi march on January 21
What's the story
A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers will march toward Delhi from the Shambhu border point on January 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced on Thursday.
The move is aimed at pressuring the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The "jatha" had previously tried marching toward Delhi thrice on December 6, December 8, and December 14 last year. However, they were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.
Continued resistance
Farmers' previous attempts and ongoing protests
This renewed effort comes after a recent fast-unto-death started by 111 farmers on January 15 near Khanauri, Haryana.
This protest supports farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose hunger strike has entered its 52nd day.
Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26 last year.
Speaking to reporters at the Shambhu border, Pandher criticized the central government for not addressing the farmers' demands.
Unmet demands
Farmer leader criticizes government's response
He said, "Both the forums (SKM-Non Political, KMM) today decided that the 'jatha' of 101 farmers will resume their march to Delhi on January 21 from Shambhu border."
He added, "We have seen and we also feel that the government is not ready for any talks."
In view of the proposed march, the Haryana Police have heightened security at the border and imposed Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which prohibits gatherings of five or more people.