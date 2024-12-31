Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, has launched a first-of-its-kind financial support scheme for temple and gurdwara priests, facing backlash from the BJP who accuse him of making "populist announcements".

Kejriwal defended the scheme, urging the BJP not to obstruct its implementation and encouraging similar initiatives in their states.

The scheme was launched on Tuesday

'Why abuse me?': Kejriwal to BJP over scheme for priests

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism over the announcement of Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. The scheme, launched on Tuesday, promises a monthly honorarium of ₹18,000 for temple priests and gurdwara granthis in Delhi. The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025.

Scheme opposition

Kejriwal criticizes BJP for opposing priest support scheme

While Kejriwal launched the scheme from Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated it at a Gurudwara in Karol Bagh. The scheme's registration started on December 31, 2024. Kejriwal said this is India's first such initiative to financially support temple and gurdwara priests. He also slammed the BJP for opposing the initiative and asked why they haven't launched similar schemes in their states.

Political backlash

BJP accuses Kejriwal of populist announcements

The BJP has accused Kejriwal of making "populist announcements" to cling to power. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva called him a "defeated and desperate leader." The party also termed the scheme a "new scheme to cheat" religious leaders, alleging that AAP had ignored Hindu and Sikh leaders while paying mosque clerics for years.

Scheme defense

Kejriwal urges BJP not to obstruct scheme's implementation

Responding to the criticism, Kejriwal asked BJP not to block the scheme's implementation. He said, "Harassing or opposing this initiative would be a grave sin." He also said similar schemes should be launched by BJP and Congress in their states. Despite facing flak for not paying salaries to imams and muezzins for 17 months, Kejriwal promised funds won't be an issue for this new scheme.

Election strategy

Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to scuttle AAP's welfare schemes

Kejriwal's announcement is one of the many "guarantees" AAP has offered ahead of the elections. He hopes to get a fourth consecutive term for his party in Delhi. The former CM had accused BJP of trying to scuttle AAP's welfare schemes in the past. The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, a tribute to spiritual and cultural custodians in society, will set an example for other states, Kejriwal hopes.