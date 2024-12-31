Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi BJP has criticized Kejriwal's scheme of providing ₹18,000 aid to priests, accusing him of using religion as an election tactic and engaging in anti-Hindu politics.

Despite the backlash, Kejriwal maintains that the scheme is designed to support neglected temple and gurdwara staff, marking it as AAP's fifth major poll promise.

The move has sparked a heated debate ahead of the elections, with rival parties dismissing it as a ploy to win votes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kejriwal announced the scheme on Tuesday

'₹18,000 aid for priests': Delhi BJP mocks 'chunavi Hindu' Kejriwal

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:29 pm Dec 31, 202412:29 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "chunavi Hindu" after he announced a monthly ₹18,000 aid for temple priests and gurdwara granthis. The criticism comes as Kejriwal launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Rashi Scheme. He called it a pioneering initiative to support temple and gurdwara staff.

Accusations

BJP accuses Kejriwal of anti-Hindu politics

The Delhi BJP took to social media platform X to mock Kejriwal with a poster showing him decked with religious symbols and incense sticks. The poster carried a verse accusing him of using religious visits as an election tactic. The party's tweet accused Kejriwal of anti-Hindu politics, citing his past actions such as giving salaries to imams and opposing the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Criticism

'Political stunt': Delhi BJP chief on Kejriwal's scheme

Delhi BJP chief Veerendra Sachdeva dismissed the scheme as a "political stunt," alleging it was a desperate move by Kejriwal to cling to power. Former Delhi MP Parvesh Verma slammed AAP's focus on priests, noting Kejriwal had earlier allocated huge funds for clerics' salaries. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also slammed the announcement, calling it an attempt to sway voters with freebies ahead of the elections.

Defense

Kejriwal's scheme targets neglected temple, gurdwara staff

This move is AAP's fifth big poll promise, after previous ones aimed at women, Dalits, senior citizens, and providing round-the-clock water supply. Despite the criticism from rival parties, Kejriwal insists the scheme is meant to end the neglect meted out to temple and gurdwara staff in society. He said "Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society but they are often a neglected section."