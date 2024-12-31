Pranab's daughter Sharmistha slams Rahul's 'bhakt-chelas,' hits back at brother
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's loyalists and also hit back at her brother Abhijit Mukherjee. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she challenged those who called her father a "Sanghi" for visiting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Nagpur. She asked why they didn't criticize Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in 2018.
Sharmistha questions Gandhi's ability to revive Congress
"Rahul's Bhakt-chelas who call my father 'Sanghi' for his RSS visit, I dare them to question their leader on why did he hug @narendramodi in parliament whom his mother called 'maut ka saudagar?'" Sharmistha wrote. In another post, she expressed skepticism about Gandhi's ability to revive the Congress. "All the best to @RahulGandhi to revive Congress with this bunch of vicious fools & sycophants! Now go & unleash your 'Nafrat ki dukandars' on me. I give a damn!" she added.
Sharmistha criticizes brother for defending Congress
Sharmistha also took a dig at her brother Abhijit, who defended the Congress over the lack of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting after their father's demise. Abhijit blamed COVID-19 restrictions when Pranab passed away in 2020. Hitting back at her brother's defense of Congress, Sharmistha slammed him on X, "Shame is on the person who...wants to rejoin a party whose followers abuse his father day-in & day-out in the most vilest manner."
Abhijit defends Congress's actions after father's death
Abhijit had said COVID-19 restrictions had barred gatherings during their father's funeral. He said only 20 family members and friends could attend the funeral due to the restrictions. "The Congress wanted to take out a rally but they could not (due to COVID-19) but they came and visited. Even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders came," he said.