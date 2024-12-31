Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of late Indian politician Pranab Mukherjee, has publicly criticized her brother Abhijit and Rahul Gandhi's followers.

She questioned Gandhi's followers for their hypocrisy and expressed doubt about Gandhi's ability to revive the Congress party.

Meanwhile, she slammed her brother for defending the Congress's lack of action following their father's death, despite his claim that COVID-19 restrictions were to blame. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sharmistha Mukherjee hit back at brother Abhijit

Pranab's daughter Sharmistha slams Rahul's 'bhakt-chelas,' hits back at brother

By Snehil Singh 11:18 am Dec 31, 202411:18 am

What's the story Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's loyalists and also hit back at her brother Abhijit Mukherjee. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she challenged those who called her father a "Sanghi" for visiting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Nagpur. She asked why they didn't criticize Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in 2018.

Skepticism voiced

Sharmistha questions Gandhi's ability to revive Congress

"Rahul's Bhakt-chelas who call my father 'Sanghi' for his RSS visit, I dare them to question their leader on why did he hug @narendramodi in parliament whom his mother called 'maut ka saudagar?'" Sharmistha wrote. In another post, she expressed skepticism about Gandhi's ability to revive the Congress. "All the best to @RahulGandhi to revive Congress with this bunch of vicious fools & sycophants! Now go & unleash your 'Nafrat ki dukandars' on me. I give a damn!" she added.

Family feud

Sharmistha criticizes brother for defending Congress

Sharmistha also took a dig at her brother Abhijit, who defended the Congress over the lack of a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting after their father's demise. Abhijit blamed COVID-19 restrictions when Pranab passed away in 2020. Hitting back at her brother's defense of Congress, Sharmistha slammed him on X, "Shame is on the person who...wants to rejoin a party whose followers abuse his father day-in & day-out in the most vilest manner."

Defense statement

Abhijit defends Congress's actions after father's death

Abhijit had said COVID-19 restrictions had barred gatherings during their father's funeral. He said only 20 family members and friends could attend the funeral due to the restrictions. "The Congress wanted to take out a rally but they could not (due to COVID-19) but they came and visited. Even PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders came," he said.

Twitter Post

Sharmistha's post on X