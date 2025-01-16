What's the story

The police in Kerala on Thursday exhumed the body of a self-proclaimed godman, Gopan Swami, who was found in a sitting position in a concrete chamber in Neyyattinkara.

The operation was conducted after his family claimed he had achieved "samadhi," or a state of blissful death.

The body was discovered in a seated position, surrounded by sacred ash and ritual materials.

It has been sent to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.