Kerala police exhume body of priest found in sitting position
What's the story
The police in Kerala on Thursday exhumed the body of a self-proclaimed godman, Gopan Swami, who was found in a sitting position in a concrete chamber in Neyyattinkara.
The operation was conducted after his family claimed he had achieved "samadhi," or a state of blissful death.
The body was discovered in a seated position, surrounded by sacred ash and ritual materials.
It has been sent to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Court ruling
Exhumation sanctioned despite family's objections
The district administration gave the nod for the exhumation after the Kerala High Court refused to stop the process, despite Swami's family's objections.
Sub-Collector Alfred OV supervised the operation, which was conducted under tight security with limited access to the public and media.
Forensic and fingerprint experts were also present at the scene.
The court ruled in favor of continuing the investigation, with Justice CS Dias stating authorities are empowered to investigate suspicious deaths or missing persons cases.
Twitter Post
Investigation details
Family's private burial claims and neighbors' suspicions
The case came to light after posters near Swami's residence announced his attainment of "samadhi."
His son Rajasenan claimed Swami had instructed them to bury him privately after he walked to the burial site late night on January 9.
However, a neighbor filed a report alleging that Swami had gone missing, forcing the authorities to investigate.
Ongoing probe
Investigation continues amid legal clarifications
The court also observed that without a death certificate, Swami's death would be presumed unnatural.
Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain order and quell potential protests during the exhumation process.
"We also contacted the family on Thursday morning. The police will share further details once the necessary procedures are completed," Alfred told the media after exhumation.