Summarize Simplifying... In short The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is set to form a new executive committee after the previous one resigned amid a MeToo scandal.

The organization, currently managed by an interim committee, has been criticized for widespread discrimination and sexual misconduct within the Malayalam film industry.

Elections for the new committee are expected by June 2025.

Suresh Gopi attended Kerala Piravi celebrations in Kochi (Credits: IMDb)

AMMA to form fresh executive committee, months after MeToo storm

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:30 pm Nov 01, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has announced he will form a new executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). This comes after a mass resignation from AMMA's office bearers, including its president Mohanlal. Gopi made the announcement during a media interaction after attending the Kerala Piravi celebrations at AMMA's Kochi office. Here's more.

Interim management

Gopi's stance on previous committee and interim leadership

When Gopi was asked about his opinion on the mass resignation of all 17 members of the previous panel, he broke into a wide smile and said, "I have shared my opinion (on this) with the organization." He didn't make any public comments on whether Mohanlal would return as AMMA's president. Currently, an ad-hoc committee is temporarily managing AMMA. As per AMMA's bylaws, members of the resigned executive committee serve on this interim committee.

Election timeline

Gopi expressed confidence in ad-hoc committee's functioning

Former AMMA vice president Jayan Cherthala told the media that Gopi was confident in and satisfied with the ad-hoc committee's functioning. Cherthala also said that they have time till June 2025 to conduct elections, adding that discussions on the new executive board will be held later.

Industry scandal

AMMA faced criticism following sexual misconduct allegations

AMMA has been facing criticism ever since the Justice Hema Committee report was released. The report highlighted the rampant discrimination and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. Several survivors came forward with stories of workplace mistreatment and sexual misconduct allegations against several male insiders. AMMA's general secretary Siddique and executive committee member Vijay Babu were accused of sexual assault and resigned from the organization.