What's the story

A controversy has erupted at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj after anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya appeared on a chariot with seers during the Niranjani Akhara's Chhavani Pravesh, a ritual marking the formal entry.

The incident sparked a debate after photos of Richhariya, dressed in saffron robes, went viral.

Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swaroop expressed his disapproval, stating that the Kumbh is intended to spread knowledge and spirituality and should not be used as a publicity event.