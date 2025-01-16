Influencer seen riding chariot with seers at Kumbh; sparks row
A controversy has erupted at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj after anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya appeared on a chariot with seers during the Niranjani Akhara's Chhavani Pravesh, a ritual marking the formal entry.
The incident sparked a debate after photos of Richhariya, dressed in saffron robes, went viral.
Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swaroop expressed his disapproval, stating that the Kumbh is intended to spread knowledge and spirituality and should not be used as a publicity event.
Swaroop said, "During 'bhojan prasad' at Niranjani Akhara with Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri, I raised concerns about Kumbh being used to showcase models."
He said the event should focus on chanting ('jap'), penance ('tap') and knowledge ('gyaan') and demanded action against such acts.
However, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri downplayed the issue.
He said wearing saffron clothes isn't a crime and added that Richhariya had taken 'mantra deeksha' from a Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara.
"Our tradition allows youngsters to wear saffron for Sanatan events," Puri said.
Puri stressed that targeting Richhariya for sitting on the chariot is uncalled for.
He said 'mantra deeksha' includes mantras like 'Om Namah Shivaaye' being whispered in one's ear, similar to practices done during marriages.
"She was wearing Ram Naami cloth ('vastra') and participated as part of our tradition, which includes seers for varying durations—one day, five days, seven days," Puri added.