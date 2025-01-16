Overnight rain in Delhi-NCR intensifies cold, but AQI improves slightly
What's the story
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed overnight rainfall on Wednesday, resulting in a marginal improvement in air quality.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 356 for Delhi on Thursday, placing it in the "very poor" category.
This is a marginal improvement from Wednesday evening's AQI of 396, attributed to dense fog and low temperatures.
Regarding the weather, Delhi registered a morning temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover.
Pollution measures
Pollution curbs reimposed, hybrid classes ordered amid poor air quality
In view of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed stricter pollution curbs under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 on Wednesday.
The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has also ordered that classes be held in a hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and XI amid high pollution levels.
Weather impact
Dense fog disrupts visibility and transportation in Delhi-NCR
Dense fog has drastically reduced visibility across Delhi, Noida, and other NCR areas, with zero visibility reported in some areas on Wednesday.
The weather condition disrupted over 100 flights and 26 trains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light rain/drizzle for Delhi on January 15 and 16, which was expected to improve air quality.
Weather forecast
Temperature rise expected, homeless seek shelter from cold wave
The IMD has also predicted dense fog on January 16, which could affect air, rail, and road services.
It recorded minimum temperatures as "appreciably above normal" in isolated places over Delhi and neighboring states.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be approximately 17 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.
A gradual rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely over the next three days.