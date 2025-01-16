What's the story

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed overnight rainfall on Wednesday, resulting in a marginal improvement in air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 356 for Delhi on Thursday, placing it in the "very poor" category.

This is a marginal improvement from Wednesday evening's AQI of 396, attributed to dense fog and low temperatures.

Regarding the weather, Delhi registered a morning temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover.