The video of the incident has gone viral

High-speed car plows into Delhi shop, injuring six

02:20 pm Apr 02, 2024

What's the story A CCTV footage of an accident at a popular eatery on Rajpur Road in Delhi went viral on Tuesday. The video shows a white car, moving at high speed, crashing into the shop while customers are dining outside. The impact of the crash sent some bystanders flying from the entrance of the shop, injuring six people. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday.

Investigation update

Driver apprehended at scene, vehicle seized

The driver, identified as Parag Maini, a lawyer from Sector 79 of Noida, was apprehended at the scene. His wife was also in the car during the accident. Authorities have seized the vehicle involved in the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), MK Meena confirmed that Maini was sober at the time of the accident and his blood sample has been retained for further analysis.

Aftermath

Injured rushed to hospital, legal proceedings initiated

The injured people were immediately rushed to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines for medical attention. Legal proceedings have been initiated against Maini under various sections of the law, including "causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others." The accident took place at "Fateh Kachori" shop in Civil Lines, reports said. Further investigation is underway.

Past occurrence

Incident echoes previous over-speeding accident

This incident mirrors a previous one where an over-speeding Mercedes-Benz rammed into a roadside tea stall in Mohali, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man named Prakash Kumar. The intensity of that collision led to structural damage to the stall and triggered all airbags in the car to inflate. The driver in that incident had absconded from the scene.