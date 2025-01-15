Psychologist arrested for raping, blackmailing 50 girls over 15 years
What's the story
A 47-year-old psychologist from Nagpur has been arrested for sexually abusing and blackmailing at least 50 girls over the last 15 years.
The accused, whose name is withheld due to legal restrictions, reportedly preyed on young girls in the guise of providing counseling at residential camps.
He now faces three cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Abuse details
Accused exploited position to commit heinous acts
Reportedly, the accused psychologist organized personal development camps in rural areas such as Bhandara and Gondia, where he sexually abused the girls.
He allegedly clicked explicit photographs of his victims, using them as leverage to keep them silent.
The abuse continued even after some victims got married, with the psychologist threatening them to prevent the exposure of his crimes.
Investigation update
Special Investigation Team probes psychologist's crimes
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Deputy Commissioner Rashmitha Rao, has been formed to probe the case. The team includes members of the child welfare committee and district child protection officers.
Investigations have revealed that the accused ran a private clinic and conducted residential programs in east Nagpur, taking advantage of his position as a counselor to commit these heinous acts.
Survivor's report
Case uncovered by brave survivor's complaint
The case came to light when a 27-year-old former student filed a complaint with Hudkeshwar police. She alleged that she was blackmailed with obscene photographs clicked during her stay at the accused's institution.
Her brave act has inspired other survivors to speak up, but many are still reluctant due to fear of social stigma.
Obscene images and videos of at least 18 girls were recovered from the psychologist's phone.
Abuse method
Accused used therapy as a facade for abuse
The accused psychologist allegedly used acupressure therapy as a pretext to touch the girls inappropriately during late-night sessions.
He charged hefty fees for his courses, assuring parents their children would benefit academically and personally.
Police are now looking for two women who allegedly helped him in recruiting students for his programs, one of whom is believed to be a former student and spouse of the accused.