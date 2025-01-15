What's the story

A 47-year-old psychologist from Nagpur has been arrested for sexually abusing and blackmailing at least 50 girls over the last 15 years.

The accused, whose name is withheld due to legal restrictions, reportedly preyed on young girls in the guise of providing counseling at residential camps.

He now faces three cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.