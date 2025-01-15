Travelling via Tejas, Humsafar, Vande Bharat? You can get reimbursement
The Indian government has extended the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme to include travel on Tejas, Humsafar, and Vande Bharat express trains.
The government pays for the travel expenses of employees and their eligible family members under the scheme.
The decision was announced by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) after several offices and individuals made requests for this inclusion.
Expansion of LTC to additional premium trains
Earlier, the LTC scheme permitted travel on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto.
The latest order now allows government employees to travel on these additional premium trains according to their travel entitlement.
Under the LTC scheme, eligible Central government employees are reimbursed for round-trip ticket costs and are given paid leave during their travels.
Understanding the LTC scheme and its benefits
The LTC is a travel allowance for government employees to visit their hometown or any place in India in a four-year block.
Employees can either avail Home Town LTC twice in a four-year block, or visit hometown once and visit any place in the country during the other two-year block.
The employees and their families can travel in separate groups at different times, during block period. They might choose different destinations while using the 'Any Place in India' LTC option.