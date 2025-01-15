What's the story

A high-level committee set up by the Indian government has recommended action against a former Indian intelligence officer for allegedly orchestrating a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

The United States had previously shared inputs with the Indian government on Vikash Yadav's alleged involvement in the plot to assassinate Pannun, a Khalistan separatist and dual US-Canadian citizen.

The US Justice Department had revealed this foiled assassination plot back in November 2023.