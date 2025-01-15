Pannun assassination plot: Indian panel recommends action against ex-spy
What's the story
A high-level committee set up by the Indian government has recommended action against a former Indian intelligence officer for allegedly orchestrating a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.
The United States had previously shared inputs with the Indian government on Vikash Yadav's alleged involvement in the plot to assassinate Pannun, a Khalistan separatist and dual US-Canadian citizen.
The US Justice Department had revealed this foiled assassination plot back in November 2023.
Accusations
Yadav's role in the assassination plot
Yadav, who was referred to as 'CC-1' in a New York City indictment, is accused of masterminding the plot to kill Pannun. The latter heads the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit.
The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has charged Yadav with "murder-for-hire and money laundering" in connection with the plot.
US prosecutors said Yadav enlisted Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, to execute the assassination plan.
Arrest
Gupta's involvement and extradition to the US
Gupta was arrested in Prague in June 2023 and extradited to the US a year later.
He had allegedly agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill Pannun. However, the assassin was actually an undercover FBI informant.
"The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the US for exercising their constitutionally protected rights," then FBI director Christopher Wray had said.
Inquiry
Indian inquiry committee's investigation and recommendations
The inquiry committee, set up on November 18, looked into all angles of the case. The committee was given full cooperation by US authorities and followed the leads given by them.
After questioning officials of various agencies and examining relevant documents, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "After a long inquiry, the committee has submitted its report to the government and recommended legal action against an individual whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the inquiry."
Recommendations
Committee's recommendations for systematic improvements
The committee also suggested improvements in systems and procedures.
These improvements are aimed at strengthening India's response capability and ensuring systematic controls in dealing with similar matters.
The alleged assassination plot came after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged Indian officials' involvement in Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder last year.
While India dismissed Trudeau's claims as "absurd and motivated," it took a more measured approach toward the US indictment by forming a high-level inquiry committee to examine all relevant aspects.