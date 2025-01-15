IIT-Madras scholar harassed outside campus, accused nabbed
What's the story
A female research scholar of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was allegedly harassed on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at a tea shop in the Velachery-Taramani area, outside the IIT Madras campus, around 5:30pm.
The accused, identified as Sriram from Uttar Pradesh, works at a bakery near the campus and has no connection with IIT Madras.
Arrest
Public intervention leads to accused's arrest
The situation was brought under control when male students accompanying the scholar and other members of the public intervened and apprehended the accused.
They managed to prevent him from escaping until police personnel from Kottupiram arrived.
The police immediately took Sriram into custody and informed the IIT Madras authorities about the incident.
Safety measures
IIT Madras reaffirms commitment to campus safety
In the aftermath of the incident, IIT Madras has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring campus safety.
The institute claims it has installed CCTV cameras across its premises to bolster security for its residents.
It has also issued safety guidelines advising students to remain vigilant when traveling outside the campus.
IIT Madras said it is "extending all necessary support" to the affected scholar.