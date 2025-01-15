What's the story

A female research scholar of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was allegedly harassed on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at a tea shop in the Velachery-Taramani area, outside the IIT Madras campus, around 5:30pm.

The accused, identified as Sriram from Uttar Pradesh, works at a bakery near the campus and has no connection with IIT Madras.