Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Jeffries, along with his partner Smith and associate Jacobson, have been indicted for allegedly recruiting men for "sex events" between 2008 and 2015.

The trio, who pleaded not guilty, face potential life sentences for sex trafficking and up to 20 years for interstate prostitution.

Abercrombie & Fitch has expressed disgust at the allegations and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 80-year-old appeared in a New York federal court on Friday

Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO pleads not guilty to sex crimes

By Chanshimla Varah 09:53 am Oct 26, 202409:53 am

What's the story Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment for sex trafficking and international prostitution. The 80-year-old appeared in a New York federal court on Friday. Jeffries was released on a $10 million bond and his movements have been limited to New York City, Long Island, and the southern district of Florida.

Bail conditions

Jeffries released on $10 million bond, movement restricted

As part of the release conditions, Jeffries is also subject to GPS monitoring and has surrendered his passport. The indictment claims Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith, and associate James Jacobson recruited men for "sex events" between December 2008 and March 2015. The victims were then reportedly given muscle relaxants, alcohol, Viagra and condoms to perform sex acts. Smith and Jacobson were also indicted; Jacobson has pleaded not guilty while Smith's arraignment date is pending.

Accusations

Allegations detail scheme to recruit men for "Sex events"

Prosecutors unsealed the indictment against the three men shortly after Jeffries and his partner were arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. The indictment cites 15 unnamed victims. If convicted of sex trafficking, the three men may face life in jail, while interstate prostitution could result in up to 20 years.

Leadership

Jeffries's controversial tenure as Abercrombie & Fitch CEO

Jeffries was the CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1996 until his resignation in 2014, a period defined by success and controversy. Under his leadership, the company received backlash over racially insensitive products and marketing strategies. In a controversial 2006 interview with Salon, Jeffries had said, "We go after the cool kids... Are we exclusionary? Absolutely."

Company response

Abercrombie & Fitch distances itself from Jeffries

After the allegations against Jeffries, Abercrombie & Fitch has publicly distanced itself from its former CEO. The company said they are "appalled and disgusted" by the allegations. "We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind, and are committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement as the legal process continues," the retailer said. Abercrombie & Fitch also stressed on its commitment to cooperating with law enforcement as the legal process unfolds.