Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller now offers a feature to access verified government contact numbers.

Simply navigate to "Government Services" in the app, select your state, and you'll find numbers for various departments, including toll-free helplines.

These numbers, sourced from over 25 central government ministries, are marked with a green badge for authenticity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Truecaller allows you to reach out to your local Indian government body

How to access verified government numbers on Truecaller

By Akash Pandey 12:45 pm Dec 06, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Truecaller allows you to access the authorized numbers for government services. The feature, which functions as a digital directory integrated into the app, contains verified contact details for central and state governments in India. From national helpline numbers to contacts for ministries and bureaucrats, all the verified numbers are available at your fingertips. The company says that this information is sourced directly from official channels.

User guide

How to use the feature?

To use this feature, head to Truecaller. From the profile icon in the top-right, scroll down to "Government Services" and select your state. Once done, you can access all the official contact numbers, ranging from the Chief Minister's Office to Defence, Education, Power and Energy, Health, Finance, and more. The registry also includes quick-dial toll-free numbers for the Women's Helpline, National Consumer Helpline, Cyber Crime Helpline, AIIMS, Bharat Gas, and more.

Facility expansion

Initiative to streamline public access

Truecaller provides information from over 25 central government ministries across Indian states and union territories. Once you have access to the relevant official number, you can text, call, or save it for later use. All of these numbers feature a green badge and display a green light when you receive a call, indicating genuine government numbers.