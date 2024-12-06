Summarize Simplifying... In short To unlink a device from WhatsApp, open the app on your main phone, tap the three-dot menu, and select 'Linked devices.'

Choose the device to unlink and hit 'Log Out.'

Remember, this won't erase your chats, they'll still be on your main phone and other linked devices.

This process enhances your account's security by minimizing access points. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

There are 2 methods to unlink a connected device

Unlinking a connected device on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

By Mudit Dube 12:14 pm Dec 06, 202412:14 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's multi-device feature allows you to access your chats across various devices, including phones, tablets, and computers. However, there might be times when you want to disconnect a linked device. Whether you're switching phones, upgrading devices, or simply want to enhance your privacy, unlinking a device is a straightforward process. Here's how to unlink a device from your WhatsApp account on Android.

Process

There are 2 methods to unlink a connected device

Launch the WhatsApp app on your primary phone, tap the three-dot menu button and then click 'Linked devices.' Select the device you want to unlink and tap the "Log Out" button to confirm the unlinking process. You can also unlink from the linked device. Open WhatsApp settings and tap on "Log Out" to disconnect the device from your WhatsApp account.

Key points

Things to remember

Ensure that your primary phone is connected to the internet and has an active WhatsApp account. Unlinking a device will not delete your chat history. Your messages will remain accessible on your primary phone and other linked devices. From a security point of view, unlinking a device can help improve your account's security by reducing the number of access points.