WhatsApp now allows you to schedule group video calls, notifying all members to join at the set time, eliminating the need for external links like Zoom or Google Meet.

For individual contacts, a 'Call Link' feature is available to schedule calls.

The app also supports adding event details, screen sharing, and works across Android, iOS, and Web platforms.

Want to schedule video calls on WhatsApp? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:12 pm Nov 19, 202406:12 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has a feature called "Events" to let users schedule video calls right from within the app. The capability, as the name suggests, is aimed at making the process of setting up virtual meetings easier, without the hassle of using multiple apps. To schedule a call on WhatsApp, users have to open the app and head to the group where they want to schedule the call.

User guide

How to schedule?

Next, after tapping on the paperclip icon in the message bar, they should select 'Event' and then 'Create Event.' They can then enter an event name and set a date and time for their meeting. If they want, they can activate a toggle to hold the meeting via link before sending out invitations by tapping on the 'Send' icon.

Feature details

Notifications and limitations

Once a meeting is scheduled in a WhatsApp group, all members will get a notification to join the call at the scheduled time. This way, you won't have to create external links for platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. However, do note that the facility is only available for scheduling meetings in groups and cannot be used with individual contacts on WhatsApp.

Information

Additional features and compatibility

While scheduling an event, WhatsApp lets you add a description, set an end time, and update the location of the event. The app also provides a screen sharing feature for presentations during meetings. This function works on Android, iOS, and Web platforms.

Call link

Alternative feature for individual contacts

For those who want to schedule calls with individual contacts, WhatsApp has another option in the form of 'Call Link.' This feature lets users create a call link and send it directly to their contacts. It acts as a workaround for the limitation of the 'Events' feature, making sure that all users can easily schedule their virtual meetings on WhatsApp.