SpaceX Starship's 6th test flight today: Know the mission objectives
SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Starship rocket, the biggest and most powerful two-stage reusable vehicle ever built, on its sixth test flight today. The launch, dubbed Integrated Flight Test-6 (IFT-6), will take place during a 30-minute window opening at 5:00pm EST (2:30am IST on November 20). This will be the second Starship launch in two months after the successful IFT-5 mission on October 13.
IFT-6 mission to replicate previous flight's success
The IFT-6 mission will largely mirror the previous flight, including the return and catch of the Super Heavy booster using the launch tower's "chopstick" arms. A controlled splashdown of Starship in the Indian Ocean is also planned. The livestream for SpaceX's Starship Flight 6 will begin 30 minutes before the opening of the launch window, around 4:30pm EST (2:00am IST) on SpaceX's X account as well as the company's website.
New objectives for Starship upper stage
The Starship upper stage has new objectives for this flight, including reigniting a Raptor engine while in space. It will also test a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean. SpaceX detailed these enhancements in their mission description, highlighting the progressive nature of these test flights.
Starship's role in NASA's Artemis program
The integrated Starship rocket, which stands nearly 400 feet tall, is expected to lift payloads up to 100 tons to low Earth orbit. It will also ferry crews to the Moon and Mars. NASA has chosen SpaceX's Starship as the lunar lander for its Artemis 3 mission, which will return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972. It's currently slated for September 2025.
Hardware upgrades and sonic boom anticipation
Ahead of the sixth test flight, hardware upgrades were completed to add more redundancy to booster propulsion systems, increase structural strength at key areas, and shorten the timeline to offload propellants from the booster. During its return to Starbase, Super Heavy is designed to slow down from supersonic speeds. This deceleration will cause an audible sonic boom that can be heard as a brief thunder-like noise by people in the surrounding area.