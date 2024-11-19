Summarize Simplifying... In short SpaceX's Starship is set for its 6th test flight, aiming to reignite a Raptor engine in space and test heatshield experiments.

The nearly 400-feet tall rocket, chosen for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, will carry payloads to low Earth orbit and ferry crews to the Moon and Mars.

Upgrades have been made to the booster propulsion systems, and an audible sonic boom is expected during its return.

IFT-6 mission to replicate previous flight's success

SpaceX Starship's 6th test flight today: Know the mission objectives

By Mudit Dube 06:04 pm Nov 19, 202406:04 pm

What's the story SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Starship rocket, the biggest and most powerful two-stage reusable vehicle ever built, on its sixth test flight today. The launch, dubbed Integrated Flight Test-6 (IFT-6), will take place during a 30-minute window opening at 5:00pm EST (2:30am IST on November 20). This will be the second Starship launch in two months after the successful IFT-5 mission on October 13.

Mission details

The IFT-6 mission will largely mirror the previous flight, including the return and catch of the Super Heavy booster using the launch tower's "chopstick" arms. A controlled splashdown of Starship in the Indian Ocean is also planned. The livestream for SpaceX's Starship Flight 6 will begin 30 minutes before the opening of the launch window, around 4:30pm EST (2:00am IST) on SpaceX's X account as well as the company's website.

Enhanced goals

New objectives for Starship upper stage

The Starship upper stage has new objectives for this flight, including reigniting a Raptor engine while in space. It will also test a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean. SpaceX detailed these enhancements in their mission description, highlighting the progressive nature of these test flights.

Lunar mission

Starship's role in NASA's Artemis program

The integrated Starship rocket, which stands nearly 400 feet tall, is expected to lift payloads up to 100 tons to low Earth orbit. It will also ferry crews to the Moon and Mars. NASA has chosen SpaceX's Starship as the lunar lander for its Artemis 3 mission, which will return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972. It's currently slated for September 2025.

System improvements

Hardware upgrades and sonic boom anticipation

Ahead of the sixth test flight, hardware upgrades were completed to add more redundancy to booster propulsion systems, increase structural strength at key areas, and shorten the timeline to offload propellants from the booster. During its return to Starbase, Super Heavy is designed to slow down from supersonic speeds. This deceleration will cause an audible sonic boom that can be heard as a brief thunder-like noise by people in the surrounding area.