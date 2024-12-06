Google new feature allows you to disable personalized search results
Google Search now features a new button at the bottom of the results page that indicates whether the results are personalized and provides an option to disable personalization. The button displays "Results are personalized - Try without personalization," which, when clicked, switches to "Results are not personalized." Google seems to have introduced this feature in response to growing awareness of increasingly personalized search results, aiming to make it clearer when personalization is applied and when it is not.
Altering personalization settings for a temporary duration
Choosing "Try without personalization" doesn't permanently alter a user's personalization settings. Rather, it provides a temporary glimpse of non-personalized results. Google still makes it easy for users to change their personalization settings at any time. The new feature is an extension of Google's ongoing efforts to give users more control over search results.
Google has long offered unpersonalized search results
Google has been offering unpersonalized search results for years. According to Search Engine Roundtable, back in 2007, users could see unpersonalized results by adding a parameter, "&pws=0," at the end of a Google search URL. Plus, they have also been able to turn off personalized search from their Google account settings. The new feature just makes this process a lot easier, right on the search results page.