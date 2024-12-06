Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to temporarily disable personalized search results, offering a glimpse of non-personalized results.

This feature, which doesn't permanently change personalization settings, is part of Google's ongoing efforts to give users more control over their search results.

The option appears at the bottom of the page

Google new feature allows you to disable personalized search results

By Akash Pandey 11:41 am Dec 06, 202411:41 am

What's the story Google Search now features a new button at the bottom of the results page that indicates whether the results are personalized and provides an option to disable personalization. The button displays "Results are personalized - Try without personalization," which, when clicked, switches to "Results are not personalized." Google seems to have introduced this feature in response to growing awareness of increasingly personalized search results, aiming to make it clearer when personalization is applied and when it is not.

Temporary change

Altering personalization settings for a temporary duration

Choosing "Try without personalization" doesn't permanently alter a user's personalization settings. Rather, it provides a temporary glimpse of non-personalized results. Google still makes it easy for users to change their personalization settings at any time. The new feature is an extension of Google's ongoing efforts to give users more control over search results.

Past methods

Google has long offered unpersonalized search results

Google has been offering unpersonalized search results for years. According to Search Engine Roundtable, back in 2007, users could see unpersonalized results by adding a parameter, "&pws=0," at the end of a Google search URL. Plus, they have also been able to turn off personalized search from their Google account settings. The new feature just makes this process a lot easier, right on the search results page.