How to turn on parental controls in JioCinema

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:09 pm Nov 19, 202402:09 pm

What's the story JioCinema, a popular OTT streaming platform in India, has a feature called 'Kids Mode.' The feature filters out content that is not suitable for children, and show only child-friendly shows and movies. The Kids Mode feature isn't just limited to its mobile app. It can also be accessed on the JioCinema website and Android TV app, making it a versatile tool for parents looking to control their kids' viewing habits.

Activation

Enabling Kids Mode

Activating Kids Mode is a pretty simple task. Users just have to open JioCinema app on their phone. From there, they tap on the profile icon at the top right corner and hit 'Settings.' Here, they can enable the toggle switch next to 'Turn on Parental Control.' Finally, they head back and click on 'For Kids/bcce' under their profile name and number, to enable Kids Mode.

Deactivation

Disabling Kids Mode

Disabling Kids Mode in JioCinema is a secure process involving an OTP. For this, users have to open the JioCinema app and tap on their profile icon. They then select their own profile icon under 'For Kids / bcce.' An OTP is sent to their registered number, which they enter and click on 'Continue' to successfully disable Kids Mode. This additional security ensures only authorized people can modify the viewing settings.