Tesla's stock price down 8% today: Here we decode why

Tesla 's stock took a nosedive in early trading in the US today, falling nearly 8% to hit a day's low of $293.21 per share. The fall came on the back of heavy trading volumes with over 11 crore shares changing hands on NASDAQ. The decline was triggered by US President Donald Trump 's threat to deport Elon Musk , after the billionaire criticized his "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Market response Proposed bill leaves Wall Street on edge The proposed bill has left Wall Street on edge, with major indices feeling the heat in early trade. The DOW 30 remained flat at 44,096.40 while the S&P 500 dipped by 0.23% at 6,190.59. The Nasdaq Composite was hit the hardest, falling by 0.43% and trading at 20,281.30 around 9:49am ET (7:20pm IST).

Threat Trump hints at deporting Musk Trump also hinted that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk led before resigning in late May, could target his government subsidies. "I don't know. We'll have to take a look," Trump said when asked if he would consider deporting Musk. He added, "We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon."