For the first time, Chinese automaker BYD has beaten Tesla in the European battery electric vehicle (BEV) market.

BYD sold 7,231 BEVs in April, according to data from Jato Dynamics, a market research firm. The number marks a whopping year-on-year growth of 169%.

Meanwhile, Tesla's sales declined by 49% with just 7,165 units sold in the same period.